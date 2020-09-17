UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Absence Does Not Annul Presidential Election In Belarus - German Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

OSCE Absence Does Not Annul Presidential Election in Belarus - German Lawmaker

The fact that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) did not send observers to monitor the August 9 presidential election in Belarus does not make the vote illegitimate, Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German parliament's committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The fact that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) did not send observers to monitor the August 9 presidential election in Belarus does not make the vote illegitimate, Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German parliament's committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament refused to recognize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as the winner and regard him as president beyond his current term, which ends in November. The legislative body said the election was conducted in violation of international standards and named the absence of an OSCE monitoring mission as one of the failures of the country's electoral process.

"Belarus invited the OSCE to observe elections, but the OSCE refused ... I therefore consider the absence of election observers to be an extremely shaky argument," Herdt said.

He went on to question the practice of using sanctions as diplomatic leverage.

"As practice shows, sanctions always hit the wrong people. I think that sanctions will have a rather negative impact on further developments in Belarus," Herdt added.

Belarus has been gripped by protests since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.

Related Topics

Election Europe Parliament Vote German Germany Belarus August November From Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Ar ..

1 minute ago

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses, warns two for vi ..

16 minutes ago

Russia to Respect Result of US Presidential Electi ..

30 minutes ago

Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art Opens in Mos ..

30 minutes ago

Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions Could Save E ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.