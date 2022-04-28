UrduPoint.com

OSCE Announces Closure Of Special Monitoring Mission To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 10:26 PM

OSCE Announces Closure of Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

OSCE Chairman Zbigniew Rau and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid announced the upcoming closure of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, the organization said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) OSCE Chairman Zbigniew Rau and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid announced the upcoming closure of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, the organization said.

"This decision follows the lack of consensus at the OSCE Permanent Council on 31 March 2022 to extend the Mission's mandate," the statement says.

"We have explored all possible options through political dialogue with participating States to achieve the renewal of the Special Monitoring Mission's mandate, but the position of the Russian Federation left us with no choice but to take steps to close down the Mission," Rau said.

Earlier in the day, Russia called on the OSCE to investigate some cases of cooperation between its observers and the Ukrainian military. In mid-April, the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk banned the work of OSCE SMM.

