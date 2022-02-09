UrduPoint.com

OSCE Calls For Reinforced Fight Against Anti-Semitism

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Helga Schmid, and other OSCE leaders called for reinforced fight against all forms of anti-Semitism on Tuesday.

From February 7-8, the OSCE leaders and several hundred online and in-person participants gathered at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw for a conference to discuss more effective ways of countering discrimination, xenophobia and anti-Semitism.

"Anti-Semitism remains a serious and persistent challenge in many of our societies. Jewish communities in the OSCE region are still targeted by terrorist attacks on synagogues, and are victims of violence and hate speech- all of this is despicable and intolerable.

We all must remain alert to any form of anti-Semitism and stand strongly to counter it. Not only on an international remembrance day, but every day," Schmid said in her address to conference participants.

The conference's participants agreed on a comprehensive strategy to counter anti-Semitism, from reliable information policy to legal remedies and education, such as support of schools and teachers in their work on forming students' resilience to stereotypes and prejudices.

The conference gathered government representatives, stakeholders from various international organizations, academia, civil society organizations, local activists and leaders of Jewish communities, and ended with practical recommendations on all vital topics.

