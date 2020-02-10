The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) doubts the genuineness of the results of Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections as it has registered violations during the vote count, the head of the OSCE short-term observer mission said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) doubts the genuineness of the results of Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections as it has registered violations during the vote count, the head of the OSCE short-term observer mission said on Monday.

The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission said earlier in the day that the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, was leading in the snap vote and was primed to secure around 70 seats out of the total 125 in the unicameral legislature.

The observer missions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Commonwealth of Independent States have recognized the elections as transparent and democratic.

"Significant violations during the vote count make us doubt the genuineness of the elections results ... The voters did not have a possibility to choose from a big selection of candidates, as there is no real political discussion in the country. We have registered some cases of pressure on the voters, the candidates and their representatives," Artur Gerasymov said at a press conference.