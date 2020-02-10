UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Calls Into Question Results Of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections Over Violations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:59 PM

OSCE Calls Into Question Results of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections over Violations

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) doubts the genuineness of the results of Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections as it has registered violations during the vote count, the head of the OSCE short-term observer mission said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) doubts the genuineness of the results of Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections as it has registered violations during the vote count, the head of the OSCE short-term observer mission said on Monday.

The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission said earlier in the day that the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, was leading in the snap vote and was primed to secure around 70 seats out of the total 125 in the unicameral legislature.

The observer missions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Commonwealth of Independent States have recognized the elections as transparent and democratic.

"Significant violations during the vote count make us doubt the genuineness of the elections results ... The voters did not have a possibility to choose from a big selection of candidates, as there is no real political discussion in the country. We have registered some cases of pressure on the voters, the candidates and their representatives," Artur Gerasymov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Shanghai Azerbaijan From

Recent Stories

UK delegation visits UVAS

24 seconds ago

Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Start Probe Over Safety Rule ..

3 minutes ago

First ever media workshop on Modi's Hindutva begin ..

3 minutes ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

3 minutes ago

Only federation , federally administered areas ca ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.