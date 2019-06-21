OSCE Calls on Georgia to Investigate Attacks on Journalists During Unrest in Tbilisi

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Harlem Desir urged Georgia on Friday to investigate the recent attacks on media workers that took place during unrest in Tbilisi

According to the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, over 30 local and foreign journalists got wounded during the unrest as thousands stormed the Georgian parliament overnight after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an Orthodox interparliamenary gathering in the Georgian legislature.

"I call on the Georgian authorities to promptly investigate all incidents involving journalists and bring all those responsible to account under the law.

I also call for urgent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, by the authorities engaging with media organizations on best practices to ensure journalists' safety during demonstrations," Desir said as quoted in the OSCE press release.

He also stressed that violence against media workers was a" serious obstacle to pluralism and media freedom." According to Desir, journalists are eligible to cover events without any threat to their safety of freedom.

The Georgian Health Ministry estimates that 240 people have been injured in the clashes with police. Over 300 protesters were arrested. Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze stepped down.