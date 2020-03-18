UrduPoint.com
OSCE Calls On Italy To Apprehend Neo-Nazi Groups Threatening Left-Wing Publisher

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Wednesday called on Italian authorities to bring to justice those behind death threats directed at Carlo Verdelli, the editor-in-chief of the left-leaning newspaper La Reppublica.

The newspaper said in a statement published Tuesday Verdelli has been under constant police watch since receiving a barrage of death threats from Neo-Nazi groups in the country.

"Concerned by the repeated death threats faced by @repubblica Director @CarloVerdelli from Neo-Nazi groups in #Italy.

He now has to live under police protection. I praise the authorities for guarding his safety and urge them to bring those responsible to justice," OSCE's Media Freedom office wrote on Twitter.

The newspaper on Wednesday compiled an editorial made up of expressions of solidarity with Verdelli and condemnations of the Neo-Nazi groups by Italian politicians and opinion leaders.

The daily has one of the highest readerships in Italy and has been a prominent voice against the rise of right-wing populism and anti-immigrant sentiments in Italy over the past few years.

More Stories From World

