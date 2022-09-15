OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polish Mission

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) called on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to deescalate and cease fire after Wednesday's shooting at the border, the Polish mission to the organization said

A shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Following today's developments at the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, we call both sides to de-escalate, respect the ceasefire and resolve issues through peaceful means. We will continue to monitor the situation. OSCE is ready to assist if requested," the mission tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry also called on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to take all measures to end border provocations.

The Kyrgyz border service said earlier on Wednesday that Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border. At the same time, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards fired four mortar rounds at 02:15 GMT and shelled the Tajik border guards' positions without any reason, provoking retaliatory fire.

As a result of the shootout, two Kyrgyz border guards were injured, while one Tajik border guard was killed and two more were injured.