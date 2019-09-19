UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Calls On Parties To Donbas Conflict To Respect Truce Amid Rising Number Of Breaches

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:10 AM

OSCE Calls on Parties to Donbas Conflict to Respect Truce Amid Rising Number of Breaches

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) chairperson-in-office in Ukraine, called on parties to the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas to respect their obligations under the current ceasefire amid the rising number of truce breaches.

On July 21, Kiev and the Donbas republics agreed on a new, termless truce, but to date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

"The current ceasefire agreed by the TCG [Trilateral Contact Group], and in force as of 21 July 2019, is the most sustainable one since the beginning of the conflict. According to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, in recent days there have been several significant spikes in ceasefire violations.

Therefore, I firmly remind the sides about their political responsibility and urge them to fully comply with their commitments," Sajdik said on Wednesday in a statement.

He also praised the progress in implementing the TCG decision on preparations for repairing the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group: France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France Germany Minsk Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence July 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

4 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

4 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

5 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

5 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.