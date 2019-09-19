OSCE Calls on Parties to Donbas Conflict to Respect Truce Amid Rising Number of Breaches

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) chairperson-in-office in Ukraine, called on parties to the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas to respect their obligations under the current ceasefire amid the rising number of truce breaches.

On July 21, Kiev and the Donbas republics agreed on a new, termless truce, but to date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

"The current ceasefire agreed by the TCG [Trilateral Contact Group], and in force as of 21 July 2019, is the most sustainable one since the beginning of the conflict. According to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, in recent days there have been several significant spikes in ceasefire violations.

Therefore, I firmly remind the sides about their political responsibility and urge them to fully comply with their commitments," Sajdik said on Wednesday in a statement.

He also praised the progress in implementing the TCG decision on preparations for repairing the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group: France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.