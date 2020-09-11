OSCE cancels human rights conference over virus fears

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An international security body said on Friday it had called off an event it bills as Europe's largest annual human rights conference over new coronavirus fears.

Members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have "unanimously" decided to cancel the conference "due to the unique, unprecedented and unpredictable circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

"The consensus decision... does not establish any precedent for the organisation of the HDIM in the future," the Vienna-based body said, referring to the abbreviation of the Human Dimension Implementation Meeting as the conference is called.

A diplomat told AFP earlier this month on condition of anonymity that several non-Western member states had been opposing the HDIM in recent years, complaining it hosts activist groups not recognised or even deemed as "terrorist entities" by them.

The meeting usually brings together national authorities, civil society, international organisations and academia to discuss human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The OSCE said it was preparing "a series of new online events to be held in the coming months".

A counterterrorism conference will go ahead this month in Vienna and virtually, the organisation said in a separate release.

The OSCE, currently chaired by Albania, has been without leadership since the middle of July due to a disagreement between its members with some claiming more top positions for eastern countries.

The OSCE has 57 members in Europe, Central Asia and North America.