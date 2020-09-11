UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Cancels Human Rights Conference Over Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:28 PM

OSCE cancels human rights conference over virus fears

An international security body said on Friday it had called off an event it bills as Europe's largest annual human rights conference over new coronavirus fears

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An international security body said on Friday it had called off an event it bills as Europe's largest annual human rights conference over new coronavirus fears.

Members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have "unanimously" decided to cancel the conference "due to the unique, unprecedented and unpredictable circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

"The consensus decision... does not establish any precedent for the organisation of the HDIM in the future," the Vienna-based body said, referring to the abbreviation of the Human Dimension Implementation Meeting as the conference is called.

A diplomat told AFP earlier this month on condition of anonymity that several non-Western member states had been opposing the HDIM in recent years, complaining it hosts activist groups not recognised or even deemed as "terrorist entities" by them.

The meeting usually brings together national authorities, civil society, international organisations and academia to discuss human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The OSCE said it was preparing "a series of new online events to be held in the coming months".

A counterterrorism conference will go ahead this month in Vienna and virtually, the organisation said in a separate release.

The OSCE, currently chaired by Albania, has been without leadership since the middle of July due to a disagreement between its members with some claiming more top positions for eastern countries.

The OSCE has 57 members in Europe, Central Asia and North America.

Related Topics

Terrorist Europe Democracy Civil Society Vienna Albania July Event Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Macho and polluting'? Green mayors target Tour de ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia land borders to remain closed until Januar ..

2 minutes ago

UK city tightens restrictions as virus 'R' rate ri ..

2 minutes ago

Trump, Biden make rival appearances on 9/11 annive ..

2 minutes ago

Firefighters put out Beirut blaze but anger smould ..

6 minutes ago

No political point-scoring on rape incident: Ali Z ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.