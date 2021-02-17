OSCE Chair Calls Discussions In Georgia As 'Constructive'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Swedish Foreign Minister and the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ann Linde said on Tuesday that she held fruitful talks with high-ranking officials while visiting Georgia.
Linde arrived in Georgia earlier on Tuesday.
"Leaving Tbilisi after a day of rewarding meetings and constructive talks. The
@OSCE will continue to work with our Georgian partners in implementing our commitments across the #OSCE's three dimensions of comprehensive security," Linde wrote on Twitter.
She met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and some other governmental officials.