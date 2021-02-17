UrduPoint.com
OSCE Chair Calls Discussions In Georgia As 'Constructive'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

OSCE Chair Calls Discussions in Georgia as 'Constructive'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Swedish Foreign Minister and the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ann Linde said on Tuesday that she held fruitful talks with high-ranking officials while visiting Georgia.

Linde arrived in Georgia earlier on Tuesday.

"Leaving Tbilisi after a day of rewarding meetings and constructive talks. The

@OSCE will continue to work with our Georgian partners in implementing our commitments across the #OSCE's three dimensions of comprehensive security," Linde wrote on Twitter.

She met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and some other governmental officials.

More Stories From World

