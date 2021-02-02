UrduPoint.com
OSCE Chair Expresses Concerns Over Movement Restrictions On Monitoring Mission To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Anna Linde, the Swedish foreign minister and the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said on Tuesday that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine should work without any hindrances and movement restrictions.

"We remain concerned about the continued restriction of the freedom of movement of the SMM, especially in non-governmental controlled areas. The SMM should have safe and secure access without restriction throughout Ukraine. There is no justification for any form of interference in the mission's work," Linde said at a joint press conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The top Swedish diplomat added that she visited Ukraine last month to assess the situation.

"My impression from the visit confirmed the need for continued active OSCE engagement. We will contribute to the implementation of the Minsk agreements including the trilateral contact group," the OSCE chief noted.

According to Linde, the conflict in Ukraine should be settled in line with international law and with full respect for the OSCE principles and commitments, as well as the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

In July 2020, the eastern Ukrainian peace process saw a breakthrough when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain peace in the volatile region. The measures include a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage, or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides.

