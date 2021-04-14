OSCE Chair Holds 'Fruitful' Talks With Uzbek Foreign Minister in Tashkent

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Anne Linde said on Wednesday that she had held fruitful talks with the top Uzbek diplomat, Abdulaziz Kamilov, during her visit to Tashkent

The visit was organized as part of Linde's four-day Central Asian tour, which includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, which started on April 11.

"Fruitful meeting with Foreign Minister Kamilov. Welcomed role of #Uzbekistan in promoting regional cooperation, and cc its assistance and support to neighboring #Afghanistan.

This holds promise for the future of the region," Linde wrote on Twitter.

Apart from talks with the Uzbek leadership, the OSCE head met with civil society representatives.

"Enjoyed the meeting with civil society representatives in #Tashkent today. Civil society engagement is a priority for the Swedish Chairpersonship, and empowering the voices of civil society is an important part of all my visits as @OSCE Chair," the official added.

Linde already paid visits to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, where she also held meetings with top state officials, as well as civil society representatives.