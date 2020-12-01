UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Chair Received No Proposals To Replace Peacekeepers With Observers In Transnistria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:40 AM

OSCE Chair Received No Proposals to Replace Peacekeepers With Observers in Transnistria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The OSCE Albanian chairmanship has not received any proposals from Moldova on replacing Russian peacekeepers, deployed in the breakaway region of Transnistria, with civilian observers, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday, in light of suggestions by Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu to deploying an observer mission to the region.

Sandu suggested that the mission, working under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), replace Russian peacekeepers deployed in Transnistria.

"The Albanian OSCE Chairmanship is aware of the public statements on this issue. However, the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship has not received an official proposal in this respect and hence can't provide any further comment on the matter, other than that an eventual decision in this respect would require consensus of all 57 OSCE participating States," the spokesperson said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that any changes to the status quo may increase tensions and destabilize the situation in Transnistria. Moscow called against making "sudden movements" amid Sandu's suggestion.

The breakaway region, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. De facto, Transnistria has become a territory out of Chisinau's control. The Russian peacekeeping force has been present in the region for 28 years. A total of 402 Russian peacekeepers are currently deployed in the self-proclaimed country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Split Chisinau Romania Moldova Albanian May All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

29 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

29 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

59 minutes ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

1 hour ago

PDM violated SOPs in Multan public meeting: Zartaj ..

13 minutes ago

Pompeo Urges Ethiopian Prime Minister to Stop Oper ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.