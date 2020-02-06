OSCE Chair Says Normandy Talks Resumption 'Right' Step, Asks for Full Ceasefire in Donbas

The resumption of talks in the Normandy format is a positive step, but a full ceasefire should be implemented in Donbas to stop civilian casualties, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The resumption of talks in the Normandy format is a positive step, but a full ceasefire should be implemented in Donbas to stop civilian casualties, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The resumption of dialogue in this format and outcomes of the Normandy summit are steps in the right direction," Rama said. "Still, there continues to be civilian casualties and loss of life and we need to ensure primarily a full and sustainable ceasefire."

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 with the participation of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In early December, the Normandy Four participants adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

Rama said the crisis in and around Ukraine represents the most serious security challenge in Europe and added that the contribution of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) to the peace and reduction of tensions in the region is vital.

Rama further expressed his intention to fully support the SMM in implementing its mandate in a volatile environment and called for a political will to ensure safe and secure access for the mission's staff on the ground.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which claimed independence after a coup in Ukraine two months earlier.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region has continued.