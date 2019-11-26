UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Chair Says Will Visit Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint In Donbas By Week's End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

OSCE Chair Says Will Visit Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint in Donbas by Week's End

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, who is currently serving as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) chairperson-in-office, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he would visit the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint in the Ukraine's Donbas region this week to see a newly reopened bridge

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, who is currently serving as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) chairperson-in-office, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he would visit the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint in the Ukraine's Donbas region this week to see a newly reopened bridge.

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Kiev agreed to rebuild the bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River this summer after it was destroyed in 2015. It was reopened on November 20, ahead of schedule.

"I've been there in January, that was my very first trip. I made it one of my priorities to reconstruct the bridge - I talked to my partners in Moscow and in Kiev, I asked for [their] support. The bridge is rebuilt. It was opened by [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy last week, and I'm going to visit it later this week together with my Ukrainian partner.

For me it is one of the legacies of Slovakian presidentship," Lajcak said on the sidelines of the Berlin Security Conference.

The OSCE head stressed that the bridge's reconstruction was also possible due to the separation of forces on the contact line.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government. A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France Visit Germany Minsk Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence January November 2015 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

23 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed launches &#039;UAE Jobs Bank&#03 ..

31 minutes ago

Lockdown Lifted at White House, US Capitol After S ..

1 minute ago

Turkeys becomes dependent on import in agriculture ..

1 minute ago

NAB highlights importance of self-accountability t ..

1 minute ago

Damascus Believes War Against Terrorism in Syria t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.