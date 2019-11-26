(@FahadShabbir)

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, who is currently serving as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) chairperson-in-office, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he would visit the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint in the Ukraine's Donbas region this week to see a newly reopened bridge

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Kiev agreed to rebuild the bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River this summer after it was destroyed in 2015. It was reopened on November 20, ahead of schedule.

"I've been there in January, that was my very first trip. I made it one of my priorities to reconstruct the bridge - I talked to my partners in Moscow and in Kiev, I asked for [their] support. The bridge is rebuilt. It was opened by [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy last week, and I'm going to visit it later this week together with my Ukrainian partner.

For me it is one of the legacies of Slovakian presidentship," Lajcak said on the sidelines of the Berlin Security Conference.

The OSCE head stressed that the bridge's reconstruction was also possible due to the separation of forces on the contact line.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government. A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.