OSCE Chairman Calls for Return to Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Substantive Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama has called on the conflict parties in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to immediately resume ceasefire following the deadly escalation and engage in dialogue without preconditions.

"I urge all involved to immediately return to the ceasefire before the human toll of this conflict increases any further," Rama was quoted as saying by the OSCE press service.

According to the official, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and his personal envoy, Andrzej Kasprzyk, have been in "close contact" with the sides.

"Rama fully supports their efforts to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterated that there is no alternative to a peaceful negotiated solution of the conflict. He underscored his support for the Co-Chairs' efforts to resume substantive negotiations without preconditions, as soon as possible," the press release read.