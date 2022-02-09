OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Visit Eastern Ukraine on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will visit eastern Ukraine on Friday, the OSCE said on Wednesday.

"On 11 February Chairman-in-Office Rau will visit eastern Ukraine to observe the security and humanitarian situation in the conflict-affected areas," the OSCE said in a statement.