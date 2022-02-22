BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) NATO begins a process of "strategic adaptation" to the Russian decision to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday.

"The process of NATO strategic adaptation to the new situation begins.

The process of NATO's adjustment to the new situation, which Secretary General (Jens Stoltenberg) calls the new normal," Rau told journalists after the meeting with Stoltenberg.

"This process only begins, and it is difficult to speak about final outcomes. At the same time, the new outcomes should definitely result in the increased deterrence on the NATO's eastern flank," Rau added.