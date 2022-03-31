OSCE Chairman Regrets Non-Extension of Mandate of Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau expressed regret that the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine could not be extended

"I deeply regret that we could not reach agreement on the extension of the Special Monitoring Mission's mandate due to the position of the Russian Federation.

For the past eight years, the Mission has been playing crucial role by providing objective information on the security and humanitarian situation on the ground and relentlessly working to ease the effects of the conflict on the civilian population," Rau said, as quoted in an OSCE press release.

The mission performed the most important tasks, including helping to maintain the ceasefire on the ground, he added.