UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Chairman Says Cooperation Framework With UN In Plans, Suggests Opening Mission In NYC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

OSCE Chairman Says Cooperation Framework With UN in Plans, Suggests Opening Mission in NYC

The chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Miroslav Lajcak, on Thursday revealed plans to finalize a joint statement with the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the OSCE-UN cooperation framework and suggested establishing an OSCE permanent representation mission in New York, where the UN headquarters is located

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Miroslav Lajcak, on Thursday revealed plans to finalize a joint statement with the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the OSCE-UN cooperation framework and suggested establishing an OSCE permanent representation mission in New York, where the UN headquarters is located.

Lajcak spoke at the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council that opened in Bratislava earlier in the day.

"Next week, we will finalize a joint statement with the UN Secretary-General on the framework of cooperation between our two organizations. And on this note, I believe, that we should begin a serious conversation about opening an OSCE presence in New York. It would be a major step in ensuring complementarity and to align our regional dialogue with international trends," Lajcak said.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Bratislava New York

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

20 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

50 minutes ago

Obstacles to ongoing energy projects in KP to be r ..

10 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges NSPP to collaborate w ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

60 minutes ago

Garbage heaps, stuffed dumpsters lead to rising nu ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.