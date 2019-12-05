OSCE Chairman Says Cooperation Framework With UN in Plans, Suggests Opening Mission in NYC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Miroslav Lajcak, on Thursday revealed plans to finalize a joint statement with the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the OSCE-UN cooperation framework and suggested establishing an OSCE permanent representation mission in New York, where the UN headquarters is located.

Lajcak spoke at the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council that opened in Bratislava earlier in the day.

"Next week, we will finalize a joint statement with the UN Secretary-General on the framework of cooperation between our two organizations. And on this note, I believe, that we should begin a serious conversation about opening an OSCE presence in New York. It would be a major step in ensuring complementarity and to align our regional dialogue with international trends," Lajcak said.