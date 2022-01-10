OSCE Chairman Tells Kazakh Foreign Minister to Respect Human Rights Amid Unrest

Polish Foreign Minister and Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau said on Monday that he discussed the unrest in Kazakhstan with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, urging him to respect the country's human rights commitments

"The situation in #Kazakhstan was a topic of my phone call with FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

As the (OSCE) Chairman, I stressed the need of upholding the OSCE commitments, including those relating to human rights," Rau tweeted.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week following a sharp rise in gas prices. In view of the violence that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.