OSCE Chairmanship Concerned About Events in Belarus, Calls for Restraint

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Albania, as the current holder of OSCE Chairmanship, expressed concern over developments in Belarus following the presidential election and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

"Following with concern developments in #Belarus after Sunday's presidential elections.

We call for utmost restraint and responsibility at such a critical time and emphasize the importance to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms," Albanian OSCE Chairmanship 2020 said on Twitter.

The Albanian mission in Vienna will continue to closely follow the development of events, it said.