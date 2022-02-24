OSCE Chairmanship Convenes Permanent Council Meeting Due to Russian Operation in Ukraine

- Home
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 02:31 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Polish chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said that it will convene a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council at the ministerial level on Thursday over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
"This afternoon the Chairmanship convenes a reinforced meeting of the @OSCE Permanent Council at the ministerial level to address Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the chairmanship tweeted.