OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde Will Travel to Ukraine Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s chairperson-in-office, Anne Linde, said on Thursday she would travel to Ukraine next week to assess progress in the Donbas crisis settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s chairperson-in-office, Anne Linde, said on Thursday she would travel to Ukraine next week to assess progress in the Donbas crisis settlement.

OSCE has to play a vital group in conflict settlement on the ground, Swiss Foreign Minister Linde said, as she was presenting the program of the Swedish OSCE chairpersonship.

"We will continue to reaffirm strongly that the SMM [Special Monitoring Mission] is mandated to have safe and secure access without restrictions throughout Ukraine, and recall that the SMM must be provided with the conditions necessary for implementation of its mandate.

Already next week, I will travel to Ukraine to meet Ukrainian officials, as well as the [OSCE] special representative, [Heidi] Grau, the SMM and the PCU [Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine] to assess the situation and support efforts of a sustainable conflict resolution," Linde said.