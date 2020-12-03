UrduPoint.com
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Rama Expresses Concern Over Human Rights Violations In Belarus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Edi Rama, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) chairperson-in-office, has said on Thursday that violations of human rights in Belarus amid the ongoing opposition protest movement are particularly troubling.

Speaking at the OSCE's Ministerial Council, Rama said that the situation in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office had not improved.

"Things haven't improved, unfortunately, in the past four months, particularly with respect to the ongoing violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The loss of lives and injuries have been especially troubling," Rama said.

The outgoing OSCE chairperson-in-office said that the organization had made an offer to the Belarusian government to help find a peaceful solution to the ongoing unrest, although Rama added that this offer was declined. 

"In August, together with my Swedish counterpart Minister Ann Linde .

.. we offered to visit Belarus and facilitate dialogue. It was an offer of help to Belarus as one of us, recognizing that the situation must be resolved in Minsk, among the people of Belarus in full respect for their independence, sovereignty, and international obligations, but this offer was rejected," the chairperson-in-office said.

Rama added that the OSCE stands ready to provide any support that Belarus requires, should the authorities in Minsk choose to make a request.

Belarus's opposition, led by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has rejected the results of the August 9 election. The European Union has also refused to recognize the vote and Brussels has subsequently hit dozens of Belarusian officials linked to the election with sanctions.

Unsanctioned opposition protests have been held regularly on weekends since the presidential election. Several protesters have died during the demonstrations, including Roman Bondarenko, who lost his life after being detained by police earlier in November.

