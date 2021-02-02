OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Stresses Journalists Must Be Able to Work Freely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Journalists must have the possibility to do their job without any impediment, Anna Linde, the Swedish foreign minister and the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said on Tuesday.

"This is a very important issue. It is important for journalists in any country, be it Russia, the United Stater or Canada, to have the possibility to do their job without any worries over interference by the authorities," Linde said at a press conference, when asked to comment on the situation with Russian-speaking journalists in Latvia.