OSCE Chairperson To Hold Talks With Kazakh Foreign Minister On Monday - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 05:40 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister and Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau is expected to hold talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on January 10, according to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina.

"Tragic situation in #Kazakhstan is followed with due attention and concern by the @PLinOSCE (Permanent Mission of Poland to the OSCE) and @OSCE institutions, including @osce_odihr (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights). A proposal for consultations of Chairman-in-Office @RauZbigniew with FM Tileuberdi was made on January 6," Jasina said on Twitter, adding that the Kazakh foreign ministry "requested to schedule them for January 10."

According to the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Magzhan Ilyassov, Monday, January 10, has been declared a Day of National Mourning in Kazakhstan to honor the victims of this week's unrest, which led to the injury of around 1,000 people, according to UN data.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said that over a dozen law enforcement officers died.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and there have been wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a state of emergency until January 19.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues. Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.

