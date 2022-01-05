UrduPoint.com

OSCE Chief Calls For De-Escalation In Kazakhstan, Start Of Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

OSCE Chief Calls for De-Escalation in Kazakhstan, Start of Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau, called on Wednesday for de-escalation of the situation in protest-hit Kazakhstan and start of a dialogue.

"As Chairman of the @OSCE, I closely follow recent developments in #Kazakhstan... I call for de-escalation of the situation and starting a dialogue with full respect of @OSCE commitments," Rau said on Twitter.

The official added that violence can never be a correct response to problems.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

11 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

33 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

39 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

46 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

1 hour ago
 Labourer killed on road

Labourer killed on road

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.