OSCE Chief Calls for De-Escalation in Kazakhstan, Start of Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau, called on Wednesday for de-escalation of the situation in protest-hit Kazakhstan and start of a dialogue.

"As Chairman of the @OSCE, I closely follow recent developments in #Kazakhstan... I call for de-escalation of the situation and starting a dialogue with full respect of @OSCE commitments," Rau said on Twitter.

The official added that violence can never be a correct response to problems.