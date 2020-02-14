OSCE Chief Greminger Says to Attend Moscow Security Conference in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger told Sputnik on Friday that he would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in April at the Conference on International Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger told Sputnik on Friday that he would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in April at the Conference on International Security.

"I will see minister Lavrov in April in Moscow, at Moscow Security conference, I will have again a full program with minister Lavrov, with [Defense] minister [Sergei] Shoigu," Greminger said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

In addition, Greminger said he might meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming months.

"He [Zelenskyy] has promised me a meeting and I don't know if it's going to happen tomorrow or if it's going to happen when I am in Kiev in a month or two," Greminger said.