UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Chief Hopes US To Reconsider Decision To Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:51 PM

OSCE Chief Hopes US to Reconsider Decision to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger expressed on Friday concerns over the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows its over 30 signatories to conduct surveillance flights over each other territory, expressing hope that the country would change its decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger expressed on Friday concerns over the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows its over 30 signatories to conduct surveillance flights over each other territory, expressing hope that the country would change its decision.

"Concerned about US statement to withdraw from #OpenSkies Treaty. Would be regrettable if withdrawal becomes reality: Hope US reconsiders. Treaty is one of the pillars of security crucial for sustaining peace & stability in Europe. Walking away undermines our security," OSCE chief wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter United States From

Recent Stories

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 People ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie Grand Slam winner Cooper dies

2 minutes ago

PIA passenger plane crashes near Karachi airport

11 minutes ago

Youth killed over petty issue in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Armenia's COVID-19 Case Count Nears 6,000 Amid Eas ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.