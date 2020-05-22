OSCE Chief Hopes US to Reconsider Decision to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger expressed on Friday concerns over the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows its over 30 signatories to conduct surveillance flights over each other territory, expressing hope that the country would change its decision.

"Concerned about US statement to withdraw from #OpenSkies Treaty. Would be regrettable if withdrawal becomes reality: Hope US reconsiders. Treaty is one of the pillars of security crucial for sustaining peace & stability in Europe. Walking away undermines our security," OSCE chief wrote on Twitter.