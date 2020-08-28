UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Chief Offers Mediation To Settle Ongoing Crisis In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:04 PM

OSCE Chief Offers Mediation to Settle Ongoing Crisis in Belarus

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairperson-in-office, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, offered on Friday to facilitate a dialogue in Belarus to settle the ongoing crisis in the country

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairperson-in-office, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, offered on Friday to facilitate a dialogue in Belarus to settle the ongoing crisis in the country.

Earlier in the day, the OSCE Permanent Council held a special meeting on the situation in Belarus.

"I am proposing that the OSCE becomes a facilitator of the necessary dialogue, to help Belarus out of this situation. We truly hope that there is a positive response to this offer from the Government of Belarus. I am ready to make it work � to engage, to listen, to understand and to support, in every possible way I can," Rama said, as quoted in an OSCE press release.

At the same time, Rama stressed that the OSCE would not take sides or interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus.

"The situation must be resolved in Minsk and among the people of Belarus, in full respect for their sovereignty, their independence and their human rights," he said.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

Related Topics

Election Injured Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Europe Vote Died Minsk Same Independence Belarus Albanian August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

21 minutes ago

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

54 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Swat run in low flood: FFC

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

1 hour ago

Federal ombudsman shows serious concern over delay ..

2 minutes ago

Four people including three children scaled to dea ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.