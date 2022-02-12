OSCE Chief Says Minsk Deals Must Be Fully Implemented, Reaffirms Support for Contact Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau said that the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas must be fully implemented and reaffirmed support for the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

On Friday, Rau concluded his visit to Ukraine.

"Reiterating the Chairmanship's support, Minister Rau emphasized that the Minsk agreements must be fully implemented," OSCE said in a statement on late Friday.

"During the meeting, Minister Rau expressed his full support for the work of the TCG and the SMM and voiced concern over the inadmissible restrictions on the freedom of movement faced by the SMM (Special Monitoring Mission), especially in Ukraine's non-government-controlled areas. He pointed out that the persisting restrictions pose a serious challenge for the Mission's ability to fulfill its mandate," the statement added.