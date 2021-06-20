UrduPoint.com
OSCE Chief To Start 3-Day Visit To Moscow On Monday, Plans To Meet With Lavrov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

OSCE Chief to Start 3-Day Visit to Moscow on Monday, Plans to Meet With Lavrov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Moscow from June 21-24, the OSCE said on Sunday, adding that a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was on the agenda.

"OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Moscow for meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, other high-level officials and parliamentarians from 21 to 24 June. They will discuss a wide range of regional and thematic issues related to security and stability in the OSCE," the organization said in a press release.

It added that Schmid will address the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and meet with its Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

Schmid will also address the IX Moscow Conference on International Security "on trends and prospects in European Security."

