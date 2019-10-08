OSCE Chief to Visit Serbia for Talks With Top Officials From October 9-10

Thomas Greminger, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will fly to Serbia this week for two days of talks with top officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Thomas Greminger, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will fly to Serbia this week for two days of talks with top officials.

"OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger will visit Belgrade on 9 and 10 October 2019," the world's largest regional security organization said in a statement.

Greminger will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, deputy parliamentary speaker Veroljub Arsic as well as members of civil society.