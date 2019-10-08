OSCE Chief To Visit Serbia For Talks With Top Officials From October 9-10
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:43 PM
Thomas Greminger, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will fly to Serbia this week for two days of talks with top officials
"OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger will visit Belgrade on 9 and 10 October 2019," the world's largest regional security organization said in a statement.
Greminger will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, deputy parliamentary speaker Veroljub Arsic as well as members of civil society.