OSCE Chief To Visit Serbia For Talks With Top Officials From October 9-10

Tue 08th October 2019

OSCE Chief to Visit Serbia for Talks With Top Officials From October 9-10

Thomas Greminger, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will fly to Serbia this week for two days of talks with top officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Thomas Greminger, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will fly to Serbia this week for two days of talks with top officials.

"OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger will visit Belgrade on 9 and 10 October 2019," the world's largest regional security organization said in a statement.

Greminger will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, deputy parliamentary speaker Veroljub Arsic as well as members of civil society.

