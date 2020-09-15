UrduPoint.com
OSCE Completely Stopped Building Up Anti-Terrorist Potential - Russian Deputy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:00 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has completely stopped building up its anti-terrorist potential, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

Syromolotov said Moscow was convinced the focus on solving new large-scale problems should not lead to a revision of priority tasks related to countering the global threat of terrorism and weakening collective efforts in that area.

"Against the background of these alarming trends, we have to state with regret that the OSCE has recently lost its speed, or rather, has completely stopped working on building up its anti-terrorist potential, demonstrating its inability to effectively respond to new cross-border security challenges and fulfill its collective commitments," he said, speaking at the OSCE anti-terrorist conference in virtual mode.

"No important antiterror document has been agreed since 2016," Syromolotov said.

