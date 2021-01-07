UrduPoint.com
OSCE Concerned About Attacks On Journalists During Riots In US

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:56 PM

Teresa Ribeiro, representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), expressed concern about reported attacks on journalists and their equipment during the latest riots in the United States

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Teresa Ribeiro, representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), expressed concern about reported attacks on journalists and their equipment during the latest riots in the United States.

"I am very concerned after accounts that journalists & their equipment were targeted during last night's unrest in the #US. It cannot be overstated: the media are crucial in a democracy & should be able to report safely on such events," Ribeiro said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of outgoing President Donald Trump's supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest against the verification of Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate.

A large group of protesters entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department has reported that at least four people died during the protests. Reports also emerged that numerous journalists covering the protests were threatened and even attacked by demonstrators. Some videos published on social networks showed demonstrators smashing cameras and other equipment.

