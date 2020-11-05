OSCE Concerned Over Lack of Transparency in US Election Financing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) OSCE monitors at the US general elections said in their preliminary findings released on Wednesday that campaign financing rules lack transparency.

"While this is regulated at the Federal level with ceilings on individual donations to campaigns and full disclosure, the regulations on the unrestricted independent spenders effectively reduce transparency and amplify the impact of money in politics," monitors said in a statement.

They estimated the total expenditure during the 2020 campaigns will reach $14 billion.