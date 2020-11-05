OSCE condemns Belarus torture, calls for fresh presidential vote

A report from the OSCE election-monitoring organisation published on Thursday condemned "massive" rights abuses and torture in Belarus and called for a re-run of the country's August presidential polls in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory

The first major independent report into the election and subsequent crackdown by authorities said human rights abuses "were found to be massive and systematic and proven beyond doubt" and also recommended that the result of the vote should be annulled "due to irregularities at all stages of the process".

The report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) urged Belarus to "organize new genuine presidential elections based on international standards".