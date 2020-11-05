UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Condemns Belarus Torture, Calls For Fresh Presidential Vote

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

OSCE condemns Belarus torture, calls for fresh presidential vote

A report from the OSCE election-monitoring organisation published on Thursday condemned "massive" rights abuses and torture in Belarus and called for a re-run of the country's August presidential polls in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A report from the OSCE election-monitoring organisation published on Thursday condemned "massive" rights abuses and torture in Belarus and called for a re-run of the country's August presidential polls in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory.

The first major independent report into the election and subsequent crackdown by authorities said human rights abuses "were found to be massive and systematic and proven beyond doubt" and also recommended that the result of the vote should be annulled "due to irregularities at all stages of the process".

The report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) urged Belarus to "organize new genuine presidential elections based on international standards".

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote Belarus August All From

Recent Stories

Shoes godown gutted at Timber Market Ravi road Lah ..

1 second ago

Austria Received Important Data From FBI on Vienna ..

4 seconds ago

Trump Says Any Vote That Came in After Election Da ..

4 minutes ago

‘US polling industry at crossroads after electio ..

30 minutes ago

Foden recalled by England but Greenwood remains in ..

4 minutes ago

Republicans Gain Ground in Bid to Keep US Senate M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.