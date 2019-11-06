UrduPoint.com
OSCE Conference On Media Freedom To Be Held In Moscow On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

OSCE Conference on Media Freedom to Be Held in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The international conference on the freedom of media and protection of journalism under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Moscow.

Notably, the conference will be attended by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Among other prominent participants are Tatiana Moskalkova, a Russian ombudswoman; Alexander Zharov, the chief of Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor; Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry; Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of MIA Rossiya Segodnya; Ivan Golunov, a journalist from the Meduza news outlet; Yelena Chernenko, the deputy chief of the foreign policy department of the Kommersant newspaper; Vladimir Solovyov, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists; and other representatives of the media and non-governmental organizations, as well as international experts, policymakers and representatives of government institutions ” approximately 200 people in total.

