OSCE Considers Implementation of Minsk Accords Crucial for Donbas Peace - Chairperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) fully supports the Minsk agreements and considers their implementation crucial for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, OSCE Chairperson-in-office Edi Rama said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rama, who is also Albania's prime minister, arrived in Moscow to discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov bilateral relations and current activities being done within the OSCE.

"We fully support the Minsk agreements," he said at a briefing after his meeting with Lavrov, adding that their unconditional implementation is "crucial" and the OSCE would back every effort aimed at finding a way toward peace in Ukraine.

Ahead of his visit to Ukraine in January, Rama said that Albania, which took over the OSCE chairmanship in 2020, would make the implementation of the Minsk agreements one of its main focuses.

The conflict broke out in April 2014 after the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, together Donbas, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier. Prospects for peace have been discussed within various formats, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, hostilities in the region continue.