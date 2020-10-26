UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Considers Organization Of Ukraine's Local Elections Professional, Transparent

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

OSCE Considers Organization of Ukraine's Local Elections Professional, Transparent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The voting process during the local elections in Ukraine on Sunday was "well-organized and transparent," the observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.

"In the limited number of polling stations visited, the voting process was generally calm, well-organized and transparent, and prescribed procedures were mostly followed. The vote counts, often lengthy, were orderly and transparent, although party observers interfered with or participated in the counting process in several cases," the OSCE said in a press release, citing its observers.

Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, the head of the limited election observation mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said that the election was conducted professionally despite the coronavirus-fuelled challenges.

At the same time, the observers said that the legal framework of Ukraine's electoral process requires further improvements due to "remaining shortcomings."

The turnout during the Sunday elections was 36.88 percent, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission. The final results will be announced in mid-November. Meanwhile, exit polls have shown that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Sluga Narodu (Servant of the People) party suffered a setback.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

1 minute ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

16 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

46 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.