MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The voting process during the local elections in Ukraine on Sunday was "well-organized and transparent," the observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.

"In the limited number of polling stations visited, the voting process was generally calm, well-organized and transparent, and prescribed procedures were mostly followed. The vote counts, often lengthy, were orderly and transparent, although party observers interfered with or participated in the counting process in several cases," the OSCE said in a press release, citing its observers.

Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, the head of the limited election observation mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said that the election was conducted professionally despite the coronavirus-fuelled challenges.

At the same time, the observers said that the legal framework of Ukraine's electoral process requires further improvements due to "remaining shortcomings."

The turnout during the Sunday elections was 36.88 percent, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission. The final results will be announced in mid-November. Meanwhile, exit polls have shown that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Sluga Narodu (Servant of the People) party suffered a setback.