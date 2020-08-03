UrduPoint.com
OSCE Could Do More For Peace Process In Ukraine - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:30 AM

OSCE Could Do More for Peace Process in Ukraine - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and its Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine could do more to settle the crisis in Ukraine, Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the organization, said on Sunday.

"It already has done a lot, but it is important to keep in mind the task of facilitating the dialogue ... [OSCE] could be playing a more prominent role in the process of settlement and implementation of the Minsk agreements," Lukashevich, told the Kommersant newspaper.

He added that Russia was neither planning to leave the OSCE nor call for excluding the United States.

"No way! We are aiming to make the Americans realize that following the creation of CSCE/OSCE the pan-European process has reached a grand scale," the envoy said.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

More Stories From World

