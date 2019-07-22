UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Counts 75 Ceasefire Violations In Eastern Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

OSCE Counts 75 Ceasefire Violations in Eastern Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The new ceasefire between government and rebel forces in eastern Ukraine has been violated 75 times, 74 of them in government-controlled areas in Luhansk, the OSCE special monitoring missions to Ukraine said in a report out Sunday.

"From 00:01 to 16:00 on 21 July, the Mission recorded in total 75 ceasefire violations...

Almost all of these ceasefire violations (74, including two explosions) were recorded between 00:01 and 8:00 in Luhansk region, in areas east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk)," the report read.

An explosion was also reported near the government-controlled city of Avdiivka in the neighboring Donetsk region, the mission added. The ceasefire came into being at midnight on Sunday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Luhansk Donetsk July Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

3 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

4 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

5 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

5 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.