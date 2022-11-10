OSCE Election Monitoring Mission Head Says Analyzed Trump Comments on Races

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) monitored social media sentiments about the midterm elections in the United States amid concerns about a divisive political climate, including comments from former US President Donald Trump, ODIHR mission head Tana de Zulueta said during a press conference.

"It has to be said that much of the fury vented on social media, which like mainstream media we have attempted to observe and assess... spring from the events following the last presidential election and the baseless claims that it was rigged," de Zulueta said on Wednesday.

De Zulueta confirmed to Sputnik following the event that Trump's rallies and social media comments leading up to and on Election Day were included as part of the office's analysis.

The political environment contributed to the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de Zulueta also said. The suspected attack faces Federal charges for allegedly attacking Pelosi on account of his wife's official duties.

ODIHR is an institution of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which sent dozens of observers across the United States to observe the midterm elections.

The organization assessed the elections, the final results for which are still being determined, as competitive and professionally managed, OSCE special coordinator Margareta Cederfelt said during the press conference.