UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Envoy To Trilateral Contact Group On Donbas Calls On Sides To Preserve Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:37 AM

OSCE Envoy to Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Calls on Sides to Preserve Ceasefire

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Heidi Grau on Wednesday called on the sides to the conflict in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region to maintain a ceasefire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Heidi Grau on Wednesday called on the sides to the conflict in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region to maintain a ceasefire.

"I urge the sides to continue doing all it takes to ensure an effective and sustainable ceasefire, first and foremost in the interest of the civilian population," Grau told reporters following an extraordinary online meeting of the TCG.

The official added that the participants of the contact group agreed during the meeting on a joint inspection near the Shumy settlement in Donetsk Oblast.

"Today's extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group was devoted to security issues and compliance with the ceasefire in the conflict zone, in particular, to discussing the situation in the area of Shumy, of which the participants of the meeting have diverging assessments. The participants of the TCG meeting agreed that a visit of the discussed area would be useful," Grau said.

The inspection visit is expected to take place on Thursday, the OSCE envoy added.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

The eastern Ukrainian peace process saw a breakthrough on July 27 when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain the peace in the volatile region. The measures include a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage, or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Minsk Luhansk Donetsk April July September All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

53 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.