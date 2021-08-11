OSCE Envoys to Be Warned of Inadmissibility of Election Interference - Russian Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russian officials will hold a meeting with ambassadors of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states later this month to warn them about the inadmissibility of interfering into the upcoming parliamentary vote in Russia, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper chamber's commission for protection of state sovereignty, said on Wednesday.

"The plan remains in force. I hope the meeting will be held one month ahead of the vote, we wanted to hold it in the foreign ministry," Klimov said.

OSCE diplomats will be briefed on Russia's protection of its electoral sovereignty, they will be warned of "inadmissibility of foreign interference into the Russian elections," the senior lawmaker added.