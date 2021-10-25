OSCE, EU Record Violations During Uzbek Presidential Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

Observers representing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the European Union recorded violations during the presidential election in Uzbekistan on Sunday and highlight the need for democratic reforms, Reinhold Lopatka, the special co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Observers representing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the European Union recorded violations during the presidential election in Uzbekistan on Sunday and highlight the need for democratic reforms, Reinhold Lopatka, the special co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, said on Monday.

"Significant procedural irregularities were observed. And Important safeguards were often disregarded during voting, counting ... our findings point to a number of important reforms," Lopatka told a press conference.