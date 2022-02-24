OSCE Evacuates International Mission Members From Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is temporarily evacuating members of its international mission from Ukraine, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said on Thursday.

"Due to the ongoing fighting and deteriorated security situation in Ukraine, in coordination with the Chairman-in-Office, I have decided to temporarily evacuate all international mission members from Ukraine as soon as possible," Schmid said in a statement, published by the OSCE.