OSCE Expected To Hold Special Meeting On Extending SMM Mandate In Ukraine - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) A special meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council on the adoption of the budget and the extension of the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) is expected to be held in the next two days, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Monday.

The SMM spokeswoman, Dragana Nikolic-Solomon, earlier told Sputnik that the OSCE member states had not yet reached a consensus on prolonging the mandate, which expires on March 31.

According to the source, the OSCE Permanent Council will convene on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If the mandate is not extended by 23.59 p.m. March 31, the mission would be unable to continue its work.

The OSCE SMM, which is an unarmed civilian mission, was deployed to Ukraine in 2014 at Kiev's request amid the ongoing armed conflict between the Ukrainian government forces and the country's eastern region of Donbas.

The war erupted after Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, located in Donbas, which refused to recognize new Ukrainian authorities that came to power as a result of what they consider to be a coup.

Ukraine Europe Budget Luhansk Donetsk Kiev March Government

