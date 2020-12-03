UrduPoint.com
OSCE Foreign Ministers To Begin Online Conference On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:10 AM

OSCE Foreign Ministers to Begin Online Conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Foreign ministers from the 57-nation Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will tune in online on Thursday for two days of talks on existing and emerging challenges.

The ministerial council is the OSCE's main decision-making and governing body. It routinely meets in the capital of the presiding country.

Due to the pandemic, this year's 27th edition will be held in a virtual setting for the first time, under the chairmanship of Albania.

It will be opened by Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj.

The meeting will set the tone for OSCE's work next year when the Swedish foreign minister takes over in January. The diplomats are expected to fill four senior positions, including that of the OSCE secretary general.

The council will also consider Russia's motion to set up an informal working group that will seek to improve the OSCE's efficiency. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to take part in the talks.

